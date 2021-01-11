National Unity Platform presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanhyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has dismissed claims by President Museveni that he is a candidate of foreigners mostly the homosexual groups.

In an interview with NBS TV, Bobi Wine said bundling him with Homosexuals is not only an insult but diversionary.

“I am married to a woman you all know, it is a shame, it is disrespectful and I feel insulted to be involved in the sex talk when we have a few hours to elections,” Bobi Wine said.

He said as a cultural man, it is even disrespectful for him to discuss the matter of homosexuals

“Driving me to such talk is very diversionary, I would rather use the time to talk about our plans for the people of this country,” he said.

Bobi Wine also dismissed claims from President Museveni that the NUP is being supported by foreigners

“We are being supported by Ugandans; Museveni can talk about whatever because he does not have anything else to tell Ugandans,” he said.

A visibly angered Bobi Wine warned the interviewer to restrain from being used by certain forces to divert the road to the struggle.

“Do not let yourself be used to diverting the pain of the people by bringing around nonsense,” he urged.

President Museveni has time and again accused Homosexuals of supporting Bobi Wine.