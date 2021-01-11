With elections only three days away, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Asan Kasingye has urged officers to observe professionalism in the implementation of their duties.

Kasingye made the remarks during the closing ceremony of community liaison and political commissar officers at CID Headquarters Kibuli.

“Adhere to professionalism while exercising your duties in accordance with the institutional code of conduct. Transparency and accountability is key for the decisions you take and is a must if you are to achieve results,” he said.

At least 47 officers benefited from the two weeks training that commenced on December 28 2020.

Kasingye, the Chief Political Commissar (CPC) in the Uganda Police Force said honesty and integrity is an attribute each officer must practice at all cost especially in this election period.

“Observe maximum honesty, openness in conducting official business, commitment to the Constitution of Uganda and other government laws as you serve our people without discrimination on the basis of gender, race, colour, religion and region. ”

He said this election period is the time to prove what the officers have gained from the training and their value addition to the force as they serve and secure the people of Uganda.

“People must exercise their right to vote and go home safely. Make sure you observe professionalism. This is the time when police is put on test. Everyone is watching you. Don’t go and relax, put in extra effort to make sure we secure our country in a peaceful manner.”

The officers, drawn from across the country, were equipped with knowledge in legal aspects of community policing, ethical conduct of law enforcement, electoral and political offences and ideological orientation.