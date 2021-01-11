The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces has urged boda boda riders to be responsible citizens in their daily lives in this time of Covid-19 and during elections.

The remarks were made by Major Kigozi Kaweesa who was speaking during a sensitisation engagement with boda boda riders at various stages in Kyazanga, Lwengo district.

During the engagement, the riders were given reflector jackets to enhance their visibility during the night and fog conditions.

He cautioned them about the presence of Covid-19 given their nature of work which involves carrying people to different locations making.

He scoffed at the critics of government who have always said that the army should be confined to the barracks adding that it is not practical.

He said over the years there has been emphasis on the professionalising of the army attracting people of various professions ranging from engineers, doctors, geologists, pilots, journalists, social workers who can make a fundamental contribution towards the overall socio-economic development of Uganda.