So many voters are not yet aware when elections will be held let alone the use of the Voter Location Slip, Citizen Initiative for Democracy and Development Uganda (CIDD-UG) a non Governmental organization that has made the realization.

This was during voter education sessions in Bukedi and Elgon sub-regions.

As the country gets ready for 2021 general elections slated to start on 14 Jan 2021, CIDD-UG rallied voters of Bukedi and Elgon sub-regions to turn up in large numbers to cast their votes.

CIDD-UG is the only NGO accredited by the Independent Electoral Commission of Uganda to carry out voter education in the Bukedi and Elgon sub-regions.

Mr. Fred Ejautene the Executive director CIDD- UG said the caravan which is nonpartisan is combing all the districts in the two regions to remind the citizenry of their constitutional mandate to vote for their leaders.

Voters were also told to observe the COVID-19 SOPs avoid the spread of the disease.

According to Mr. Ejautene, during the interface with voters, it was realized that there was a looming low voter turn up as most voters thought they all elections will end on Presidential election day.

He added that some voters were still grappling with issue’s issues of the scientific elections where they were required to wear face mask’s provided by the government.

Others were not aware sure of the dates, time to start elections, and the relevance of the voter location slip.

A total of 18,103,603 voters are on the National voters’ register.

Of these 9,501,809 are females and 8,601,794 are Male.