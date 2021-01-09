The National Information Technology Authority-Uganda (NITA-U) together with the Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) have launched the pilot phase of the Electricity and Fibre to The Village (EFTTV) project in Buhesi subcounty in Bunyangabu District.

EFTTV is a shared infrastructure concept that combines the roll out of electricity and ICT in rural areas of Uganda.

EFTTV leverages infrastructure sharing to exploit the cost synergies of simultaneously rolling out the grid and fibre while ensuring the productive use of electricity and broadband internet through the deployment of an ICT eco system in the village

The beneficiary sites of the pilot project are; Kiyombya Sub County Headquarters, Kiyombya Health Centre III, Buheesi Senior Secondary School, and Buheesi Town Council.

These sites shall receive unlimited broadband connectivity from NITA-U, training on the selected e-applications and will take part in a monitoring and evaluation exercise to determine the impact of the intervention on their productivity.

The Uganda Communications Commission donated and installed 40 computers to the project whereas REA ensured Electricity supply. ADVA SE donated its NVF Technology to the project.

Speaking at the Event, NITA-U executive director, Dr. Hatwib Mugasa thanked the partners for ensuring the project was delivered.

“Let me thank our partners The Uganda Communication Commission through its Rural Communication Development Fund, the Rural Electrification Agency, Corning Optical Communications and ADVA SE. Today we have demonstrated how government agencies are harmoniously working together to improve efficiency in providing services to Ugandans,” he said.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment towards expanding internet connectivity to Ugandans.

“The government of Uganda through NITA-U has so far laid more than 4000 kilometres of fibre across 49 districts and connected 609 sites to the network. We are currently implementing the last mile project which will connect more than 700 sites including government offices, hospitals schools and other installations. The project we are launching today presents yet another opportunity for the government of Uganda to further expand internet connectivity,” he said.

Gunter Landers, the in charge of Middle East and Africa ADVA SE noted that by simultaneously deploying the grid with aerial optical fibre a cost saving of up-to 40% is achieved arising from sharing rights of way and civil works which account for the largest expenditure in deploying linear networks.