The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate,Gen Mugisha Muntu has said every once in a while, he hears people say that he would have been the right person to take over leadership of the country, but he is not aggressive enough.

“I usually ask them what ways they want me to be more aggressive. We’re not in a gun fight or a boxing ring. Do you want me to go and hold Gen. Museveni by the collar and throw him out of State House? Do you want me to speak aggressively to scare him and he runs away?”Muntu queried.

According to Muntu, Ugandans need to be able to take over and run the country better collectively and not rely on individual strength or aggressiveness because this is not an individual fight.

He noted that once given the mandate to take up the leadership of this country, he will not need to work alone but with other people to make Uganda a better country.

“In fact it is this individualism of the presidency that has us in the position that we are in as a country right now. We need to build institutions and structures so that when I become president, I serve my term and at the set time I hand over to the next elected person,”he said.

He tasked the electoral body to come and explain to Ugandans their fears other than doing things in an unfair way yet Uganda is a democratic country.

“We need a transparent election. If you say people shouldn’t come with the cameras, how are we going to capture evidence?What do you fear? What is to be hidden at the polling station?” he asked.