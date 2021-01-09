Police have broken the silence about a video that made rounds on social media on Friday in which a man donning a yellow National Resistance Movement t-shirt was being beaten.

In the video that went viral, the man was seen being beaten by a mob, an act that has been condemned by many saying it was an attack against an NRM supporter.

However, according to the deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, preliminary investigations indicate that the victim of the mob was part of a criminal gang that was terrorizing members of the public.

“On Wednesday, January ,6, 2021, two criminal gangs commonly known as “Kifesi” and “Bigali” were mobilised in Kisenyi and given partisan politically inclined t-shirts with an intention to cause chaos and mayhem. The group walked from Kisenyi road towards Blue room while robbing phones and money from the public,”Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

The deputy Kampala police mouthpiece noted that the group members were rounded up by members of the public as they approached Kafumbe-Mukasa junction, beaten up and consequently undressed.

The three suspects including Muhammad Katerega, Bernard Ogutu and Charles Ngubiri were however saved by Police from Old Kampala that arrested them.

“Two damaged mobile phones were recovered from them whereas the three were charged with theft vide SD ref 08/06/01/202.”

The police publicist noted that investigations have further pointed to one Ssentongo as the commander of the gang, adding that the hunt for him has kicked off.