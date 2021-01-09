A delegation from the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) has paid a courtesy visit to Ms. Mercy K Kainobwisho, the new Registrar General of the Uganda Registrations Services Bureau (URSB).

The meeting, held at the URSB headquarters at Georgina House focused on areas of mutual cooperation and enhanced joint sensitization campaigns across the country.

Kainobwisho appreciated KACITA for the visit adding that it was the first delegation she was meeting since her appointment to the office in December 2020.

She appealed to the traders’ association to encourage its members to formalize their businesses in order to support efforts to improve Uganda’s ranking in the ease of doing business index.

According to the URSB Registrar General, by fomalising businesses, traders will be able to access the security interest in movable property registry system (SIMPO) that enables Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, as well as individuals, access credit using their movable assets as collateral.

”With your visit, we can now strengthen other areas of collaboration and enhance cooperation for the implementation of key interventions for the Kampala city traders who form the bulk of our clientele. URSB is open to further discussions with KACITA on any other mutually beneficial services for all our clients” she said.

”At URSB, we have a deliberate strategy to simplify registration services for our clientele while promoting the country’s competitiveness. Our steady rise in ranking is attributed to engagements like the one we are having today.”

On his part, Abel Mwesigye, the CEO of KACITA congratulated Ms. Kainobwisho on her appointment and pledged their continued support and cordial relations.

Mwesigye was particularly thankful to URSB because the formalization of their businesses facilitated by URSB gave confidence to financial institutions to provide additional relief from challenges brought about by Covid 19.

He appealed to the URSB management to expand on the advocacy and training programs to cover cities outside Kampala.

He also requested for implementation of joint initiatives between KACITA and URSB.

The KACITA delegation included Prossy Musoke (Board Member), Brian Ayesigye (Organizing Secretary and founder Bravo Shoes), and Timothy Baguma (Head of Finance)