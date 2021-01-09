Beer company, Uganda Breweries Limited has unveiled Gordon’s Pink as a new product on the Ugandan market.

At the event to unveil the product, the two most prominent members of the legendary all-girl group, “Obsessions” – Natasha Sinayobye and Cleopatra Koheirwe reminisced on their old days.

It was also during this event that Sinayobe was named the brand ambassador of the premium gin from UBL.

“Gordon’s Pink is based on the original Gordon’s London Dry Gin recipe but infused with the natural fruit flavours of strawberries, raspberries and redcurrant to excite the customer’s taste buds and add some vibrance to their drinking experience,” said Wankyo Marando, the UBL Innovations Lead.

She added that the drink is available in all the major supermarkets, distributors and e-commerce platforms at the affordable price of UGX 40,000.

According to Marando, Gordon’s Pink, is a berry-flavored gin that is derived from the original Gordon’s

London Dry Gin.

The brand has, for almost 250 years, set a high standard for quality by winning coveted awards the world over and becoming the world’s best-selling gin.