National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s singing partner Bukenya Ali alias Nubian Li and private bodyguard Edward Sebuufu also known as Eddie Mutwe have been transfered to Makindye Military barracks, Nile Post reports.

Court on Thursday sat again to determine the fate of over 106 NUP supporters who were granted bail on Monday but remained in detention, being guarded by soldiers.

Despite the number of the accused supporters being over 100, only 46 suspects were presented in court on Thursday and the Uganda Prisons Commissioner Johnson Byabashaija explained that the 60 were not produced due to inadequate transport.

Defence lawyer Majellan Kazibwe however told court that they had information from credible sources that the bus which was transporting the second batch of supporters was ambushed by armed soldiers who diverted it to unknown destination.

Lawyer Kazibwe asked court to issue criminal sermons to the officer in chargef of the Ssaza prison where the suspects were being held in order to explain the whereabouts of the people who were diverted enroute to court.

NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya later on told journalists that the second batch which was intercepted had Nubian Li, Eddie Mutwe and several other people who are close to Kyagulanyi.

Rubongoya said that these were being held at the Makindye Military barracks, according to the information he had received.

“On their way to court, the bus in which they were traveling in was diverted to Kampala and now we have been told that get are being detained at Makindye Military Barracks,” Rubongoya said.

Masaka Chief Magistrate Charles Yeteise ordered for the immediate release of 46 suspects who made it to court and these were released immediately.

The Chief Magistrate also issued criminal summons to Henry Kidega, the officer in charge of Masaka Ssaza government prison. Kidega is expected to appear in court on January 11, 2021 to explain how the suspects who were destined to appear in court ended up in Millitary detention.

The suspects werr arrested on December 30, 2020 in Kalangala.