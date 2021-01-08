Local musician, Ronald Mayinja has been accused of confiscating a mobile phone belonging to Yudaya Nangozi,a journalist working with The Observer.

“Friends and family, kindly ignore any calls and WhatsApp messages that will come through my usual MTN and Airtel lines for now until further notice. My phone has been confiscated by Musician Ronald Mayinja,”wrote Nangozi .

According to the newspaper after a two hour interview at the singer’s home in Munyonyo, Mayinja made off with the reporter’s mobile phone.

It reported that Mayinja first demanded that the audio recording be deleted, saying it was going to land him in trouble with the state.

He took off and temporarily locked the reporter at his home, falsely claiming she had trespassed into his home although he voluntarily agreed to the interview hence directing the reporter into his home, sat and talked for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

He later changed his accusations, again falsely, claiming that Nangozi had taken photos of his naked children

“He has since offered to buy our reporter a new mobile phone, saying he has permanently destroyed the old one together with its SD card and SIM card,”the news paper reported.

A case of phone theft SD:REF 29/7/1/2021 was filed at Salama Road police station and the singer was summoned to make a statement today.