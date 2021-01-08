A total of 3 million mosquito nets covering 1.2 million households will be distributed in Kampala and Wakiso districts respectively, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said distribution of mosquito nets in these districts was initially slated for December 2020 however due to the festive season and predictions of the prolonged rainy season in January the distribution of mosquito nets was deferred in the aforementioned districts.

The distribution exercise will take place from today Friday, to Wednesday, 13th January 2021.

During the distribution, the five divisions of Kampala will be used as the operational units.

Meanwhile in Wakiso, the major units of operation for the distribution will include;

Bunamwaya, Busukuma, Bweyogerere, Central division, Entebbe divison A, Entebbe division B, Gombe division, Kajjansi Town among others.

According to Dr. Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, the distribution exercise involves registration of beneficiaries in all households followed by the distribution of mosquito nets.

“Our teams comprising of the village health team members and neighbourhood watch will come to your household on Friday 08th and Saturday 09th January, 2021 to register all the members of your household,”she said in a statement.

While the malaria prevalence in Kampala and Wakiso district remains as low as 1%, Atwine said it is important to note that malaria kills at least 4 people in these districts daily.

Todate, government has distributed over twenty million (20,000,000) nets in 122 districts across the country.

Following the distribution of nets in Kampala and Wakiso, only 9 districts will be left.

These districts include: Muyabe, Jinja, Kaliro, Luuka, Kayunga, Muyuge, Kyegegwa,Kibale, Mukono, Kagadi, Buyende and Iganga.

The distribution is part of government’s move to eliminate Malaria in Uganda by the year 2030.

President Museveni will officially launch the distribution of mosquito nets in Kampala and Wakiso districts on Sunday January 10 2020.