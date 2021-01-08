Ethiopian troops have killed top officials of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in an operation, according to an announcement late Thursday.

Those killed include TPLF spokesperson Sekoture Getachew and Daniel Assefa, former Head of Tigray finance bureau.

Zeray Asgedom, the former head of Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority, and Abebe Asgedom were also killed during the operation.

In a statement, the head of defence force deployment department, Gen Tesfaye Aylew, said nine other TPLF leaders were also arrested.

They are Kidusan Nega, former speaker of the region, Abadi Zemu, former Ethiopian ambassador in Sudan, Solomon Kidane, Teklewayini Assefa, Gebremedhin Tewolde, Woldegiorgis Desta, Tewodros Hagos and Mihret Teklay.

The government had in November issued arrest warrants for more than 60 senior leaders of the TPLF.

The whereabouts of many of the TPLF leaders – including its chairman Debrestion Gebremichael – are unknown.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in November announced the end of a military offensive in Tigray state after its regional capital, Mekelle, fell to the federal army.