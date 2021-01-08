The National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has canceled plans to return to Kalangala island, saying his life is in danger.

The presidential hopeful was arrested and airlifted to his home in Magere on his first attempt to campaign on Kalangala Island on December 30, 2020.

At least 126 members of his campaign team including private bodyguards, medical team and supporters were arrested and many of those remain incarcerated despite court offering them bail.

Kyagulanyi earlier this week revealed that he was return to Kalangala on Friday.

However, in a press conference held at his home on Friday afternoon, Kyagulanyi said that he got information that his life and that of the people he would have traveled with was in danger should he return to Kalangala.

“We decided to call off our campaigns in Kalangala after we got credible information that the government had organised to harm me and the people I move with. So for safety of these people, we decided not to go there,” Kyagulanyi said.

With less than eight days to the elections, Kyagulanyi continues to stare at a lonely journey to the voting day as most of his team, including private bodyguard Edward Sebuufu alias Eddie Mutwe, singing partner Bukenya Ali alias Nubian Li and others remain in detention.

The NUP presidential candidate said that he will reveal his next plan in the coming days.