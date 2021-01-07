Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers have cleaned Masaka City in commemoration of the Civil Military activities that mark the 40th Tarehe Sita Anniversary.

The UPDF Chief of Civil Military activities, Brig Gen Emmanuel Rwashande hailed residents for maintaining the existing Civil Military relationship between soldiers and civilians.

He said, “UPDF is a force from the people and therefore giving back to the people is a symbolic gesture that is necessary to cement the relationship.”

The Commander of the UPDF Armoured Brigade Brig Gen Deus Sande encouraged residents to preserve the peace that has led to the emergence of more infrastructure in the area.

He added that UPDF is now an exporter of peace as a result of the stability enjoyed in the country.

Mr. Herman Sentongo, the RDC of Masaka district, commended UPDF for soldiering and maintaining the Civil Military responsibilities required from a professional soldier. ” I salute UPDF for bringing a new era of soldiers. Thank you for working with the people to develop our country,” he added.

The Chairperson of Masaka Central market Ms. Betty Nakayiza lauded UPDF efforts in maintaining the peace and stability. She remarked that UPDF discipline has made more people involved in income generating activities.

Relatedly, the Minister of Agriculture Animal Industries and Fisheries Hon Vincent Sempija, commissioned similar Civil Military activities in Lukaya amidst jubilation from soldiers, police, locals and boda boda riders.

Meanwhile, there has been a notable 20-40 percent refurbishment on all selected infrastructure in Masaka Greater sub-region by UPDF Engineers Brigade, according to Brig Gen Emmanuel Rwashande.