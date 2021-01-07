President Yoweri Museveni has said that Ugandans have a job of supporting the NRM considering the development it has brought to the country.

“Developing a country is not an easy job but the NRM has made it easy. Government has many duties to fulfill but citizens have only four duties, one of which is supporting the NRM,” Museveni said on Wednesday while flagging off the reconstruction of the 86km Mityana-Mubende road and the upgrading of roads in Mityana municipality.

“Your job is fighting poverty, keeping safe from HIV/AIDS, keeping away from alcoholism and the fourth job is supporting the NRM for all it has done for the country.”

Speaking about living a decent lifestyle, Museveni said whereas he is now 76 years of age, he can ably engage anyone who would want to fight him.

“This decadent lifestyle which some of the Ugandans like is not acceptable. Support the NRM because it has been able to stabilize Uganda. Many think the peace which we have enjoyed for 35 years is mere words but it is the reason they have a duty to support the NRM,” he said.

The President said government will continue performing its duties, citing a number of projects like the Myanzi-Kassanda-Kiboga, Mityana- Kasaka and the Mityana-Ssekanyonyi-Busunju roads among others are in plans to be worked on.

The Mityana district Woman MP, Judith Nabakooba said the road project will be of great benefit not to only the people of Mityana but also from Mubende .

“The road project will be big boost as far as the business community is concerned and increasing NRM support in this area. Reconstructing of Mityana-Mubende road will help on the way people move and how they do business,” she said.

About the road

The 86KM road starts in Mityana town, a few meters before the junction to Kiyinda Mityana Diocese where Kampala—Mityana road reconstruction project ended and continues westwards through Myanzi, Kiganda, Kitenga, Mubende town and terminates at a junction to Bagezza sub-county in Mubende district, approximately 5.5Km from Total Service Station, Mubende.

The road according to Eng.Samuel Muhoozi from the Uganda National Roads Authority was tarmacked in 1992 with a lifespan of 15 years but noted it has now lasted for over 25 years due to proper maintenance.

The shs395 billion project which is fully funded by the government of Uganda will be undertaken by Energo Projekt.