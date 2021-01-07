Uganda Muslim Supreme Council(UMSC) has announced that it will hold special prayers for peaceful elections.

The announcement comes few days to the 2021 general election which is due to take place on January 14 2021.

A circular issued by the UMSC secretary general, Haji Ramathan Mugalu reveals that the office of the Mufti has dedicated this Friday for muslims to beseech Allah’s divine intervention for peaceful elections.

“…Members of the Muslim community will offer special prayers to beseech the Almighty Allah to grant the nation divine protection against all forms of violence, wisdom, courage and peace prior and after the elections,’ reads the circular addressed to all regional and district Kadhis, county sheikhs and Imams nationwide.

The prayers come in the aftermath of the recent cases of violence, intolerance, abusive language, intimidation and death of several citizens in the campaign.

Mugalu urged Muslims especially youths to desist from violence or provocative actions that may result in violent reactions while expressing political opinions during the current political season.

The prayers for peaceful election by the Muslims follow similar prayers held by Christians under the Uganda Joint Christian Council.