By Alan Mwesigwa

President Yoweri Museveni has directed Faridah Mayanja Mpiima the Resident City Commissioner and Kampala Metropolitan Police to have all boda bodas that were impounded on minor counts be returned back to their owners immediately.

While meeting the boda boda leaders, Faridah says the president was bothered with the large number of motorcycles that were lying on police stations wondering how the owners survive.

Norman Musinga the traffic police Commandant for Kampala metropolitan says all bodas will be given out to the owners without paying a single shilling. The riders will have to prove ownership with legal documents, however.

The president’s directive brought about a meeting of the boda boda riders leaders, the RCC, traffic bosses and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) officials led by the deputy ED David Luyimbaazi Ssali.

Mpiima reassured the boda boda riders that President Museveni had promised an end to their harassment in the city centre. President Museveni reportedly directed that a streamlined plan for the development of the city should include the interests of boda boda riders.

Many boda boda riders said that they had resorted to supporting Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi’s National Unity Platform (NUP) because they felt that the president had abandoned them. They said they hope the National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairman Museveni will keep his word with them.