President Museveni, who is also the NRM presidential candidate on Wednesday held yet another meeting with party leaders and flag bearers from Mityana, Mubende and Kassanda districts as part of his campaigns.

Museveni who had earlier met the party leaders from the three districts during a scientific meeting in Mubende last year on Wednesday met the leaders via a zoom meeting.

Speaking during the function to flag off the reconstruction of the 86km Mityana-Mubende road, the NRM Vice Chairperson in charge of the Central region, Godfrey Kiwanda reported to Museveni that in Mityana, they are facing a big threat in National Unity Platform’s Francis Zaake and Patrick Nsamba in Kassanda North, but was quit to note that they now have a solution for them.

“This region is infested with weevils and we need to deal with them. Mityana is one of the municipalities we want to liberate because Zaake is one person who does the unthinkable like standing on tables in parliament,”Kiwanda told Museveni.

“We have brought John Mary Bugembe as our flag bearer in Mityana Municipality. The other weevils are in Kassanda and in Busujju. We want to liberate these areas.”

According to Abdu Bisaso, the coordinator of Museveni campaigns in Mubende, Kassanda and Mityana , the NRM is working around the clock to ensure the three constituencies that had fallen into the hands of the opposition, especially the National Unity Platform return to the ruling party.

“This time round we are reclaiming our victory from Zaake(Francis) in Mityana Municipality and Nsamba(Patrick) in Kassanda North. Nsamba was voted to parliament as an NRM MP but on reaching parliament, he changed his mind but we want to kick him out of parliament. With such projects like roads, voters will see what the NRM has been telling them about the country’s development,”Bisaso said.

Commenting on the violence in the forthcoming elections, Bisaso insisted that the NRM will respond to chaos with chaos.

“We shall put in place a force to repel their violence. We shall retaliate with attacks if they attack us. We shall not allow their intimidation. We must take back the constituencies because they belong to the NRM.”