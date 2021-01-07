President Museveni has once again warned anyone preparing to participate in violence before, during and after the forthcoming election that they will face the music.

The President who was speaking after flagging off the construction of the 86km Mityana-Mubende road and the upgrading of roads in Mityana municipality on Wednesday said that government will ensure the polls are peaceful throughout, noting that security will be on the lookout for anyone trying to do the unthinkable.

“Our task is keeping peace and I assure you that there will not be anyone who disrupts peace here,” Museveni said.

“We started talking about this long ago but some people don’t know our history as the National Resistance Army, just like Amin and Obote did as they thought we were joking.’

The President noted that when the NRA went to the bush, Presidents Amin and Obote thought they were joking but noted they realized the seriousness of the matter when they were defeated.

“All those who wanted to disrupt our peace have been warned. No matter the person doing it, they will not succeed. Ugandans should go and vote peacefully and without any fear.”

Museveni noted that he has heard of some people with plans to disrupt the elections, noting that he has also been informed of people threatening people against participating in the polls.

“Don’t get intimidated. Go and vote and no one will touch you. We shall get them (intimidators) from wherever they will be.”

This is the umpteenth time that Museveni is warning against violence in the forthcoming 2021 polls following the November 18 protests that sporadically erupted in various town centres around the country after the arrest of National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi.

The President has in the past noted that Uganda has enough security organs to deal with whoever would want to deal with anyone who tries to disrupt the country’s peace.

Several people including religious leaders, the international community and other members of the public have also prayed for peace in the forthcoming 2021 election that has been predicted to be violent.