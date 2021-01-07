Police at Jinja Road are holding Jeremy Adome, 36, for allegedly stealing $ 80,000 from the Room 107 at Speke Apartments.

The money allegedly stolen belonged to socialite Sheila Nandege alias Don Zella who had booked the apartment for 30 days on the December 5th ,2020 .

According to CCTV footage recovered from the apartment on December 24th 2020 , the suspect , who was a resident in the building, is seen accessing room 107 with another person yet to be arrested.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson,Luke Owoyesigyire said Adome fled to his home in Arua.

The police used all relevant information available and was able to trace him to his home.

“He was arrested.A sum of $ 60,000 counterfeit money has been recovered from the suspect and it has since been exhibited. He has, however, insisted that the exhibited money is what he stole from the room,”said Owoyesigyire.

He said police is investigating these allegations adding that they are also on the hunt for his accomplice, who was seen in the footage.

Owoyesigyire called upon service providers to, at all times, monitor their security to avoid such incidents in the future.