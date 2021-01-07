The Judiciary has reprimanded the four Law Development Centre (LDC) students who appeared in a video clip dancing to a popular but controversial local tune, Tumbiza in court premises.

Clad in their professional suits, the law students on a four-month clerkship program with the Commercial Court, recorded themselves dancing along the controversial Tumbiza sound song in a video that has since gone viral.

They were later summoned by the head of the Bar Course at the Law Development Centre to explain themselves over the same.

However, according to the judiciary, this incident was unprofessional from the students.

“To the Court, this was unprofessional and unethical conduct and an abuse of the integrity of the judiciary as a whole,” said Commercial Court’s Judge on duty, Lady Justice Anne Mugenyi Bitature, who summoned and met the four students on Tuesday.

The judge seriously reprimanded the four students who are on internship at the Commercial Division of the High Court in Kampala.

According to the judiciary, clerkships are learning experiences for students studying and training to be advocates and are a first-hand look at how the legal system is portrayed in the eyes of court.

Justice Bitature, who noted that the students were on their own frolic, said she cautioned them after they accepted their “unprofessional conduct and apologized for their actions in writing and promised never to repeat the same misconduct”.

“I am however aware that LDC Management has undertaken to handle the issue within the confines of its internal disciplinary procedures. The Director of LDC came to me earlier today (Wednesday ), to get facts on what exactly happened. While on clerkship, students remain answerable to LDC,” the judge noted.