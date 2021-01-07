Police at Abayitaababiri in Entebbe have arrested Margaret Kawambu on allegations of starving her eight months baby to death.

Police alleges that Kawambu and her partner abandoned the baby in the house leading to her death.

It is alleged that on January 5 this year, her neighbours reported sighting a body of a juvenile that had been abandoned in a house.

The police responded and the body which seemed malnourished was picked and conveyed to city mortuary at Mulago hospital for postmortem.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson,Luke Owoyesigyire, the deceased was later identified as Nakiwala Princess of eight months.

“The community also alleges the child was locked in the house since the January, 4th this year.We are also yet to arrest the deceased’s father only identified as Kimbowa,”said Owoyesigyire.

He said statements from witnesses have been recorded and the case file is to be forwarded to the state attorney for perusal and probable sanction on offences of rush and neglect .