The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem has said that the move by National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine to fly his family out of the country is a betrayal to his supporters.

Oryem said that those supporting the cause by Bobi Wine by fighting for him should feel betrayed to be on the front line, while he whisks away his own.

“The move is a betrayal to the Ugandans who are fighting for him, the likes of his guards, and the different supporters,” Oryem said.

Photos of Kyagulanyi’s children shared on social media on Wednesday show the three of them in Entebbe Airport lounge awaiting their flight to the United States of America.

A number of social media users questioned Kyagulanyi on why his family had to leave the country, a week before the January 14 election.

In a comment that he later posted on his social media platforms, Kyagulanyi said that he got ‘credible’ information that the regime had hacked a plan to kidnap his children in order to coerce him into subjugation.

Kyagulanyi said, “For most of this year, they (the children) have largely lived as prisoners; very rarely leaving home. As we near the election, I received credible information from sources within the system of plans by the regime to cause physical harm to them.”

Kyagulanyi said that the current regime has made it a deliberate plot to attack him, and if they don’t, they attack those who are close to him as to demoralize him.

Government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo regarding the same development said that Kyagulanyi was only using the state as a scapegoat for his unexplainable move.

“At least NRM and Museveni track record of not harming or assassinating politicians is available. Kizza Besigye fled in 2001 with similar claims, his wife claimed he would be poisoned while in Luzira. Sejusa too fled and made claims,” Opondo claimed.