The Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed that voters will not be allowed to remain behind after casting their ballots.

According to the EC chairman Justice Simon Byabakama, the notion that voters should remain behind at their respective polling stations until tallying will not be allowed.

Byabakama states that this is impossible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and could violate the Standard Operating Procedures.

Already the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has been encouraging his supporters not to leave the polling stations until tallying is done.

“Go with your ID and make sure you vote, after voting, please do not leave until they count your vote,” Bobi Wine has recently told supporters.

Meanwhile, Bobi Wine and team have launched a mobile phone app that will help collect and tally results.

Opposition set up one tally centre

The members of the opposition have set up a united tally centre for presidential candidates in opposition party tickets as well as those on Independent.

According to a joint statement from all parties, they agreed to use joint technology and pull resources to ensure vote protection and transparency in vote tallying.

The parties involved in the tally centre include; FDC, Jeema, NUP, DP, ANT, and Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde.