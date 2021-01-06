The Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has said Uganda People’s Defence Forces(UPDF) is no longer a national army but instead it’s serving the personal interests of President Museveni.

He made the remarks while appearing on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze Show on Wednesday morning.

Lukwago said the army is supposed to cooperate with civilian authority in emergency situations in case of natural disasters not meddle in politics.

Lukwago claimed that most of the top officials in the army are from the same region wondering whether UPDF is still national.

“Today we have personal army. That is the fact. It is a guerrilla outfit which is being personalised by Gen Museveni. It still behaves the same way as a guerrilla outfit,”he said.

As the army prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary, Lukwago said what they are celebrating is criminality and treason because the force has been terrorising the people of Uganda.

However, Brig Felix Kulayigye, an army MP maintained that UPDF is a national army noting that Tarehe Sita should be celebrated because people like Lukwago can go to the media and speak what they want.

“The opposition’s main occupation is to bring down this government and they are the ones who speak all the time. For us, we believe actions speak louder than words,” said.