With the 2021 General Elections getting closer, The Government Citizen’s Interaction Centre (GCIC) under the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance in collaboration with the Electoral Commission (EC) recently launched a platform to ease access to information on the forthcoming elections for all Ugandans. The platform, Uchaguzi i s a mobile and web based application. Uchaguzi is a Swahili word that means election.

In this article, we briefly review this application to find out how well it fullfils its mission to bridge the citizen’s electoral knowledge gap, facilitate voter education and provide a platform to engage with key constituents of the electoral process.

VISUALS AND DESIGN

The app has a simple design which is makes it easy for users to navigate through. The layout comprises of two colours; white and green with all sections well laid out and in plain sight for all to see. No matter what you are looking for you will find it in seconds.

SIZE

The iOS version of the app is at 36MBs and the Android version is 24MBs which are both comfortably small and shouldn’t inconvenience anyone to keep on their device.

To download the app, below are the links:

Android: http://uchaguzi.go.ug/

iOS:https://apps.apple.com/ug/app/uchaguzi/id1547108416

CONTENT

Uchaguzi is designed to inform the public and it does this well, the app is rich with information ranging from the election cycle, the EC mandate, information on presidential and parliamentary candidates of all constituencies to the 2021 elections process calendar. The only let down here is the absence of images of the parliamentary candidates.

PERFORMANCE

The application on both web and mobile is very responsive and loading times are quick. The app is well optimised to run on even the least powerful devices on the market.

SECURITY

Uchaguzi is a secure app to use. It doesn’t ask for any personal information from users before they access the information on the app. To access the app, all you have to do is download and open the app. It is that simple!