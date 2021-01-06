A clerkship student on internship in Kampala has been forced to issue an apology after being recorded on video dancing to the controversial Tumbiiza sound song at the Commercial Court premises.

Ann Kakidi was on Monday captured in a video together with colleagues dancing to the song at court premises in a manner that has since been described as inappropriate, forcing her to apologise over the same.

“My behavior was not appropriate and didn’t reflect the respect that was expected in court and there is no excuse for such behavior. I am deeply sorry for the misconduct and request for your pardon,”Kakidi said in her apology to the Head of the Commercial Court Division of the High Court, Justice Henry Peter Adonyo.

The clerkship student on internship said in her apology that she learnt a lesson on how to behave, not only around court premises but also in public as an aspiring advocate.

“It is a big lesson to always think twice before making certain decisions as an aspiring advocate. It will never happen again, my Lord.”

The website has also learnt that the eight-Bar course students captured in the viral video have since been summoned by the head of the Bar Course at the Law Development Centre to explain themselves “without fail” over the same.

The Ministry of Health late last year wrote to the Uganda Communication Commission asking that the Tumbiza sound be banned.

In a December 4, 2020 letter, the Director-General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health, Dr.Henry Mwebesa told the communication regulator that the song was causing misinformation among different audiences and subsequently creating complacency among the public in regards the deadly Coronavirus disease that the entire world is grappling with.

However, after a meeting between the singer,Eric Opoka aka EeZzy, Ministry of Health and UCC, it was agreed that the singer records another version of the song urging the public to adhere to the government guidelines and other Standard Operating Procedures in the fight again COVID-19.