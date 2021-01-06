Youth attached to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) have launched a village based mobilisation campaign strategy ahead of the January 14th presidential polls.

Launching the mobilisation strategy at the party headquarters in Kampala, the chairman of the NRM Youth League, Gaddafi Nassur, said that mobilisation is going to be village-based to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He explained that NRM youth are not allowed to mobilise in villages where they don’t reside.

“Due to the danger posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the mobilisation is going to be a village based campaign because we believe, people in the villages will be able to mobilise their fellow villagers. We caution our young people not to crossover from one village to another. We want you to be in your own village. Go and mobilise because the NRM is a party grounded at all villages, ” Nassur said.

Jacob Eyeru the chairman of NRM National Youth council said the message for young people as contained in the party manifesto has been condensed in a booklet that will be taken to every village.

He said that the mobilisation will be smoothly conducted because the party already has a huge number of members at the village level.

“We are going to every village to do a peer-to-peer based mobilisation strategy. In every village in this country, the NRM is the only party that fielded nine flag bearers in the village youth council elections, that has five youth league executive members and had nine flag bearers for the outgoing youth council. So, in every village in this country the NRM already has 23 youth members, ” he said.