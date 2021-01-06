The Division Court Martial in Rubirizi district in Western Uganda has sentenced to 101 years in prison a UPDF officer who was found guilty of shooting dead three people and injuring three others.

On December 27, 2020, Private Bobson Amutuheirize attached to the 27th battalion in Rubirizi district shot to death three people including Scovia Tibakazire Bembereza, Olivia Ninsiima, and Conrad Mayi, all residents of Nkondo village and also injured three others.

On Tuesday, the soldier pleaded guilty to the charges, telling the army court that he was not sober by the time he committed the gruesome murder that saw him use 117 of the 120 rounds of ammunition with which he had earlier signed for the gun on the fateful day.

At the court sitting at Mubanda Primary School in Ryeru sub county in Rubirizi district, Lt.Col. Emmanuel Mwesigwa, found the junior officer guilty of the offence and sentenced him to 101 years for each of the three counts of murder and 60 years for each of the three counts of murder.

The division Court Martial chairman however said the punishments will run concurrently.

The UPDF has always been strict on discipline among its officers and many have either been jailed or received heavy punishments over misconduct from the army court set up under the UPDF Act of 2005.

For example in November last year, the UPDF Mountain Division Court Martial sitting at Muhoti barracks in Fort Portal sentenced a soldier to 90 years imprisonment for shooting dead two civilians.

Private Lotukei Paul attached to Bukara army detach, 06 Mountain Battalion 222 Mountain Brigade was convicted of shooting dead a 26-year-old woman and her children at Valley II bar and lodge in Kyakasinga trading centre, Nyaumba town council after an argument over a mobile phone in a bar.

Earlier, in September, the UPDF general headquarters Division Court Martial (DCM) that sat at the Marine Brigade Headquarters in Buliisa district sentenced Pte Cephas Rubagumya to 90 years imprisonment for murder of his commander.