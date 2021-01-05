By Katherine Katabazi

Two words, underwhelming and forgettable. The worst DC movie yet. The sloppy writing and completely incoherent plot ruin this movie. Too harsh? Fine, the movie itself wasn’t bad, but when compared with the rampant hype it was pathetic.

Starts off promisingly in a Game-of-Thrones/Greek godsy kind of way but then degenerates into yet another CGI mess with under-developed, unengaging characters and a muddled narrative.

The pacing is all over the place and I definitely understand why some people would be disappointed from the lack of action in the movie, it’s justifiable since in the first movie there was ALOT and the trailer implied there was going to be some too, I was too disappointed.

Cheetah and Lord Maxwell’s origin stories are in no way similar to theirs in the comics. But I guess the writers were forced to find a way to bring cheetah’s and Maxwell’s origin stories together with some sort of element that wouldn’t necessitate any strong comic book knowledge for viewers that aren’t very familiar with the DC world.

Now let’s talk about that element that is the “Dreamstone”. I do enjoy the Dreamstone and its place in the story. But I definitely thought, the narrative that we should sometimes just let some things go was good.

Despite the odd pacing and lack of action which is extremely difficult to ignore, the movie was OK, but definitely not better than the first one

Even the scenes of Diana and Steve Trevor seem meaningless because he isn’t really back, he is just a figment of her imagination.

Overall, I give it a 4/10. It was not good enough!