Police have warned political candidates who are still organising large gatherings in the areas that were banned by the Electoral Commission.

Recently the electoral body suspended political activities in districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Luwero, Kalungu, Mbarara,Masaka, Jinja, Tororo among others due to the surging cases of Covid-19.

In a statement, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the joint task force continues with its enforcement of the ban on campaigns in those areas.

“We know the unprecedented challenges with canvassing, many candidates find it not an ideal but we ask them to heed to the public warning from the Electoral Commission about holding large gatherings at high risk areas,”he said.

He said candidates should know that the health and safety of Ugandans is of paramount significance.

“As you focus on how to win the election, also focus on how to help Ugandans stay safe.The candidates at all levels should start planning how to protect the electoral process as Covid-19 becomes worse,”he noted

He advised all candidates to use alternative means of gathering virtually, use of online, televisions, radios and social media.

“We would like to issue a stern warning to candidates/political parties that continue to hold mass rallies that it is too dangerous.They have to adjust accordingly for the sake of protecting the health of the community,”he warned.