Pupils were scheduled to resume face to face learning on 11 January but will now reopen on 26 January.

Education Minister Anna Nghipondoka said teachers will be expected in schools on 14 January as opposed to 6 January.

Ms Nghipondoka said the new dates were proposed in consultation with the presidency, the office of the prime minister, the ministry of health, the Namibia National Teachers’ Union, the national advisory committee on education and other stakeholders.

The minister said the government had given guidelines to teachers to prepare in advance and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Parents are expected to buy face masks for their children and provide them with information on how to wear them.