Over the weekend, the talented Mayanja brothers Jose Chameleone, Pallaso and Weasel treated their fans to searing performances as they climaxed the Club Pilsner-sponsored Club Beatz At Home Season 3 concert in style.

The show was curtain raised by Leone Island singer Melody who wowed fans with incredible melodies.

The stage was then attacked by Weasel and Chameleone as they performed their ‘Bomboclat’ duet, however, the highlight of the show was when Jose Chameleone grabbed a saxophone and blew out tunes of Bobi Wine’s Kyarenga.

After well executed Kyarenga song, Chameleone requested the organizers to invite presidential candidate Robert Kyangulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool in the forthcoming editions.

The trio went on to pay tribute to the fallen music stars like their brother the late AK 47 and Weasel’s singing partner Mowzey Radio.