President has broken the silence about the fate of former Inspector General of police, Gen.Kale Kayihura who has not been deployed since 2018.

Speaking to NRM leaders and flag bearers from Kisoro district on Monday, Museveni said he is ready to talk to the General Court Martial to see what to do with the charges against the former police boss.

“You have told me that Kale Kayihura is a good mobiliser in this area and has done a lot for the party and that you want him pardoned. Since you have asked me to pardon him like I have always done to other people, I will talk to the military prosecution to see what to do with the charges. I will personally follow it up,”Museveni said amid cheers from the excited leaders.

The President said since the party leaders from the area had sat and unanimously agreed to have their son of the son pardoned, he could not do contrary to their request.

“Since the leaders of Kisoro sitting here have asked me to pardon that great NRM mobiliser, I will personally put the request to the military prosecution.”

President Museveni’s comments were moved by a request tabled by the Kisoro leaders led by the district LC5 chairperson, Abel Bizimana who asked for leniency for the son of the soil.

“You are the most merciful president we have ever heard and you have forgiven many people. We beg you forgive Gen.Kayihura for anything he may have wronged you,”Bizimana told the President on Monday afternoon.

Several other party leaders joined Bizimungu to lie prostrate on the ground as they in unison asked that Museveni considers pardoning Kayihura who was impactful in mobilizing for votes for the ruling NRM party and specifically President Museveni in the area.

Kayihura

Kayihura’s problems started in 2018 when he was sacked as the Inspector General of Police, a position he had served in for over 10 years.

Consequently, a purge against some of his allies in the police force began and saw several commanders arrested and detained by the army, before they descended onto him.

He was arraigned before the army court in Makindye and several charges related to abuse of authority while serving as the police boss were labeled against him.

Kayihura and his colleagues were charged with aiding and abetting kidnap and repatriation of Rwandese refugees back to Rwanda against their own will.

The group was also accused of failure to supervise and ensure accountability for the arms and ammunitions issued to specialized units.

John Kale Institute

Museveni also promised to work on the tourism and agricultural roads in Kisoro but above all noted that the construction of John Kale Institute of Science and Technology, to be named in memory of the late, John Muhima Kalekezi, the father to Gen.Kale Kayihura.

“We agreed to build it. There has been some confusion over land to construct it. We agreed that you give us land but you wanted us to pay shs6.8 billion for the land but we shall pay for it. That is no problem,” Museveni said.

He noted that initially, the institute was supposed to be an ordinary technical school but noted that given the geographical location of Kisoro in the great lakes region, the institute will be made bigger so it can accommodate students from neighbouring countries.