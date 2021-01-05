The Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat, has reiterated the need for vote protection, adding that his party will publish results from the various polling stations as soon as they arrive.

Amuriat who was campaigning in Rukungiri district yesterday said the Electoral Commission can not be trusted to deliver free and fair results.

He said FDC has set up an election monitoring brigade to deter vote-rigging in the forthcoming elections.

“The preparation of vote protection started long ago and our people are on the ground preparing agents. We are also fundraising to ensure that our agents are well facilitated on that day,”he said.

Amuriat decried the flooded roads that almost made it impossible for him to move across the district.

However poor roads didn’t stop Amuriat from using all means available including boda bodas, bicycles and trekking long distance on foot to ensure that he reaches places such as Nyakishenyi, Bwambala, Malumba, Nyarushanje Sub Counties among others.

Some locals also donated money, drinks and food to keep the barefoot presidential candidate moving throughout the country.

Amuriat said Rukungiri district will definitely be among the top districts in the country to maintain change come 14th 2021.

He commented on the military deployment during the polling day noting that such a move is unconstitutional.

“The military is supposed to secure the sovereignty of this country against external aggression so we see that military is overstepping its responsibility and this should be embarrassment on the part of Mr Museveni,”he said.