Efrance Musimenta Mbagaya, the director of Human Resource and Administration at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) could soon become jobless after the authority advertised her job.

Mbagaya is battling charges of destroying President Museveni’s posters that had been pinned at the CAA offices in Entebbe by unknown people in November 2020.

Now, the CAA has advertised her position in national newspapers as she waits to re-appear in court on January 25, 2021.

Mbagaya was arrested in November by security personnel for her action. In a statement she made, she said she had ordered for the removal of Museveni’s posters from the walls of CAA because the authority is a public institution which is supposed to be non-partisan.

The Constitution bars public officers from participating in partisan politics and their offices too are accordingly barred from being used as campaign platforms for a particular candidate or party in an election.

After he arrest, Mbagaya was sent on forced leave and subsequently charged in court.

Her arrest attracted public outcry as some people argued that she had done the right thing as a public officer.

Defacing of campaign posters is an electoral offence but in Uganda’s case analysts argue that the law has always been applied selectively.

On several occasions posters of opposition candidates have been destroyed by people under the watch of security but the culprits have not been apprehended.