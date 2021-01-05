By Alex Mugasha

Buganda Heritage Tourism Board has launched a website and a YouTube channel to promote the tourist attractions of the kingdom.

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga was the chief guest as the new promotional channels were unveiled today.

Kyewalabye Male, the Minister of tourism in the Buganda Kingdom, used the opportunity to present the new Buganda Heritage Tourism Board of 10 members chaired by Benon Galabuzi Ntambi.

In his speech, Benon Galabuzi Ntambi, the new chairperson, promised the board members and, Katikkiro and Minister Male of good leadership, results and not to disappoint them.

“In a special way, we want to thank you for trusting us and I now understand that you trust us as your guns and Buganda’s guns. I promise you that I and my colleagues we shall not disappoint you,”Benon added appreciating the outgoing board for their service.

Katikkiro Peter Mayiga in his address cautioned the board members to to protect, help and promote the tourism in Buganda, fronting Buganda cultural values.

“Your job therefore as the board is to protect all the heritage sites, market and promote our heritage at a level that is acceptable to the world standards.”

Mayiga also highlighted the quick and easy use of the internet to understand the kingdom not necessarily reading many books

“I do not need to read massive books to understand about the kingdom if I can do it on the internet so the internet is a relatively new innovation in the world but we must use it to showcase the kingdom of Buganda to promote our herritage” Mayiga urged.

The Katikiro saying this was in a press briefing at Bulange Mengo on Tuesday, in the inauguration of The New Executive for Buganda Heritage Tourism Board and launching of the their website and youtube channel in a bid to boost Buganda Tourism.

The new Buganda Heritage Tourism Board start working with an immediate effect