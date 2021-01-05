Budaka district education department is in mourning following the mysterious death of three of its hardworking headteachers.

The latest is Mr. Augustine Kasoolo who has been headteacher at Nyanza 1 Primary School in Kakooli Sub-County.

Kasoolo died yesterday at about 5 pm shortly after reaching Mbale regional referral hospital where he was rushed to save his life.

Born on 23 March 1965, at Kazinga village Tademeri sub-county, the late has been Deputy General Secretary of obwa Ikumbania cultural institutions.

While confirming the tragic incident, Paul Higenyi the District Education Officer said though there was no medical report, the narratives from the family members suspect that the deceased succumbed to COVID-19 following the symptoms he presented.

“With shock and grief, we have learned of the sudden death of our comrade. We stand together with the bereaved family and friends. On behalf of the education fraternity and on my own behalf we have to send deep sympathies to his family friends and all of us who knew him.”

According to Higenyi within a period of less than one month, the department has lost 3 headteachers something he says it’s a serious setback to the education sector.

Mr. Wakooli Samuel, headteacher of Namirembe day and boarding primary school described the late as an icon in the education sector having served in different areas.

Mr. Wilberforce Nadiope the chairman of headteachers association who doubles as the OB of the late at Kabwangasi PTC said ” the demise of Kasoolo will take some time to move out of our minds because he has been a committed person who loved to serve his people but now, he’s no more.

This is quite unfortunate because we’re going to miss his services especially when people had needed his timely intervention in different areas ” Nadiope said.

Ms. Kanifa Mugala the UNATU chairperson said Kasoolo’s death has robbed the district of its pillars who have been tested educationists at the time they are still needed.

Mr. Martin Orochi the RDC Budaka said security and health experts have been dispatched on the ground to conducted safe burial and sensitization of the relatives who are believed to have come in contact with the dead body to surrender themselves for quarantine and testing with immediate effect.

This move has canceled the earlier arrangements by the family and education department to have the late buried on tomorrow Wednesday at his ancestry home in Kazinga village Tademeri sub-county.

The late has left behind one widow and 10 orphans.