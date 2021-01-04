The UPDF Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi has launched Tarehe Sita activities in Metropolitan Kampala.

While enumerating a number of interventions that will include sanitation, engineering works and medical outreaches across Kampala’s five divisions, Mbadi equated UPDF to the biblical ten lepers who were given resources but only one came back to appreciate and account for what was given to him.

He added that UPDF comes back year to give back but also account.

“To celebrate this day, the UPDF has since adopted and customised the tradition of celebrating defence forces’ week and Tarehe Sita on regional rotation basis where it carries out various civil military cooperation activities intended to recognise, thank and give back as a token of appreciation to the people of Uganda,” Mbadi said.

This year’s Tarehe Sita will run under the theme: “Celebrating UPDF at 40; fruits of fulfilled partnership of maintaining and consolidating peoples’ security, stability and prosperity.”

According to Mbadi, the theme speaks volumes to the struggle in regard to social economic transformation of Uganda and Kampala city’s expansion from seven hills to over now 21 hills which is a manifestation of development.

“Indeed Kampala Metropolitan area has experienced significant urban growth, as an industrial centre, commercial hub, an educational centre all which are vital to the countries’ social economic transformation and growth”, he said.

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Beti Kamya, who was the chief guest informed UPDF officers that the community is ready to participate and support UPDF in all the activities.

She was proud that the activities are taking place in her own home of Lubaga division as well and that as a former wife to a fallen comrade UPDF is always her home.

KCCA’s executive director, Dorothy Kisaka, in her address to the gathering thanked UPDF for the timely intervention to address the city challenges of sanitation and waste management as a social corporate responsibility.

She thanked UPDF for playing a role in food distribution and security during COVID 19 crisis.

KCCA gave support of equipment and assorted items to use during activities worth Shs 15m.