Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has said that the force will not tolerate acts that incite violence as the country gears up for the presidential and parliamentary election on Thursday next week.
As the election date draws closer, Enanga said that police has received cases where voters are being intimidated and added that police will move to arrest the proprietors of such violence.
Enanga was addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Monday afternoon.
“Those who are planning to harass voters on polling day will face the consequences. Police will not allow such acts to continue,” Enanga warned.
Enanga said that police received footage where supporters of a candidate are seen warning those of a rival.
” As the joint security force, we continue to review this footage with the intention of apprehending the culprits,” Enanga said.
Enanga also said that police is concerned with the growing misinformation especially on social media platforms such as twitter and Facebook.
Enanga urged the public to verify information before sending it out because misinformation could drive the country into anarchy.
