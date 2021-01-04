The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has urged religious leaders to advocate for justice instead of their calls for peace as Uganda gears up for the January 14th, 2021 elections.

The NUP presidential hopeful spent his first Sunday of the year at Omega Healing Centre in Namasuba to seek divine intervention in his ambitions to be the next president of this country.

The senior pastor of Omega Healing Centre called Michael Kyazze dedicated Kyagulanyi in the hands of God and prayed for him to win the election come January 14th this year.

Pastor Kyazze assured Kyagulanyi that he is right on track by law and by the word of God in whatever he is doing.

“God is going to give you grace to stand strong even when things are tough. You are doing nothing evil by standing up for what you believe,” Pastor Kyazze told Kyagulanyi.

The senior pastor also urged the congregation to participate in the election and vote with common sense to steer the country forward.

In his speech, Kyagulanyi first lauded Pastor Kyazze for accepting him in the church he leads, saying he has been turned away in many churches because of what he is.

Kyagulanyi said, “It is not once or twice. Many times I have been turned away on the doors of many churches, with the pastors saying that they cannot pray with me. I want to thank you for accepting me to be here.”

Kyagulanyi challenged religious leaders who are calling on Ugandans to choose peace during and after the 2021 elections by arguing that Ugandans cannot choose peace in the face of injustices that his team faces everyday.

” I want us to pray for justice instead. There cannot be peace without justice. I would like to see our religious leaders condemning the injustices that we face everyday and that way, everyone will have peace. We are not a violent group,” Kyagulanyi said.

On his way to Namasuba, Kyagulanyi’s motorcade ‘met’ with President Yoweri Museveni’s convoy and Kyagulanyi’s supporters started chanting People Power slogans, although no serious event happened as a result.

Kyagulanyi will on Monday be expected to take his campaign trail to Eastern Uganda although most of his campaign team remain in police detention.