By Sam Evidence Orikunda

If there’s any word misused in Uganda especially in the media it’s the word “fighting”.

For Ugandans whatever they see negative, they term it as “fighting” they never give it a second thought to understand what exactly is someone’s intensions. Now, here comes the Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s tweets to Bobi Wine that a one Henry K Otafiire describes as a Muhoozi Vs Bobi wine fight in article that I have seen.

Twitter in it’s formation (and I think almost all social media platforms) allows users to reply to anything posted.

I think that’s why social media has become a platform of serious political arguments. Actually the biggest percentage of social media users are politicians because of that opportunity.

Bobi Wine and his supporters are good users of social media. Sometimes they post truth and sometimes they post false stories.

When Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, in his wisdom, decided to reply to Bobi Wine about something he had tweeted, tweeps jumped on the thread and started saying uncoordinated things maybe as a contribution to the said “fight”

If indeed, Gen Muhoozi tweets were meant to fight Bobi Wine they would be appearing in another form. I think in his position as a commander of SFC, Muhoozi accesses intelligence information that he can use to fight Bobi Wine on twitter.

I hope I agree with you Henry K Otafiire that there a lot of dirty stuff that happens behind the doors of NUP which the media hides that could shock the public if brought into the light. If indeed Muhoozi was interested in fighting Bobi Wine that’s the exact direction he would take.

Also, I think it’s Bobi Wine and his people who have laboured much to direct their sword to the First Son. I have seen tweets of Bobi Wine and his known spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi describing Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as a drunkard and someone who tweets under the influence of alcohol. Henry K Otafiire who doesn’t know Bobi Wine’s addiction to smoking weed?

Don’t you think if indeed Gen Muhoozi was interested in fighting your gangster leader he would be mentioning all that dirty stuff? Why do you think he ignores it? I think that should be assuring you that Gen Muhoozi isn’t interested in fighting Bobi Wine but rather labouring much to make a few things right.

Unless Henry K Otafiire and other NUP supporters think that replying to Bobi Wine is wrong and reacting to what he says is sacrilege then we will understand that reacting to whatever he says is fighting him.

However to the best of my understanding, politics is built on debate. If someone is unable to debate, argue and win the discussion to his side then the person can’t succeed in politics. I think that’s why countries organise debates for candidates each time they’re going to hold an election.

In conclusion, the Muhoozi and Bobi Wine engagement on twitter is good for the future. For many years the opposition has lied that there will be no one in NRM to take this country forward after Museveni has gone.

Actually some conclude that NRM will be no more when Museveni leave. Now, the same people are crying of being fought when only one young cadre Gen Muhoozi just decided to reply to their cult leader. Gen Muhoozi is one among many that can actually take you on and defeat you.

The author is a political analyst