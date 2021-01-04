President Yoweri Museveni has entered the last bend of campaigns at the January,14 polling day nears.

The NRM presidential candidate will later today, Monday, address party leaders and flag bearers from Kisoro district near the border with Rwanda.

Museveni was last month set to hold a meeting in the district but was it canceled at the last hour and held in Kabale.

However, the same didn’t go well with Kisoro NRM leaders and asked him to consider a special campaign meeting for them to show he has them at heart for overwhelmingly voting for him.

He has since honored the request as will later today address them as he seeks for re-election for another term in office.

Among some of the issues that Kisoro leaders want Museveni to address include the construction of the John Kale Institute of Science and Technology, expansion of Kisoro Airfield and the tarmacking of the tourism roads in the area.

The Kisoro leaders also expect Museveni to comment on the issue of the deployment of Gen. Kale Kayihura, a son of the soil who has not had any deployment since he was ousted as the Inspector General of Police in 2018.