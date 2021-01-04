President Museveni and the Ministry of Health have found themselves on very conflicting sides regarding the progress of a Ugandan- Made COVID-19 vaccine.

While Museveni continues to campaign and stoke hopes amongst Ugandans that we are ‘very close’ to testing our own COVID-19 cure, the Ministry of Health continues rallying Ugandans to wait as we order for a vaccine abroad.

From a distance, it looks like Museveni is working with a completely different group regarding the vaccine, while the Ministry also goes ahead with their own plans, not bothering to look into the content by Museveni.

While speaking to the nation recently, Museveni said Ugandan scientists had discovered about seven wonderful products including a COvID-19 cure that would-be put-on trial by December 15th.

Museveni said those that would be helped with the medicine would be the ones to tell the story.

On December 2nd, just 13 days before the trials, Uganda through the Ministry of Health said they would be submitting a COVID-19 vaccine application request to the COVAX facility, only days after BioTech and co-developers Pfizer announced that preliminary analysis showed their vaccine could prevent more than 90% of people from getting Covid-19.

Museveni yet in another speech to the nation on 31st January reiterated that Uganda was very close to the manufacture of the vaccine and trials.

He said the West tried to stop them by refusing the importation of a machine which is vital in the process but said the country would not relent.

“We shall go ahead and produce this vaccine, with or without their help,” Museveni said, urging that they were in final phases to start trials again.

However three days after his speech, the Ministry of Health again confirmed they had applied for a vaccine from abroad and would also explore the use of the vaccine from china.

“Based on the evidence available and the recommendations of the scientific advisory committee of the Ministry of Health, Uganda will assess the vaccine from AstraZeneca,” a statement from the ministry states.

The two sides remain unreconciled, do we have the vaccine or not?