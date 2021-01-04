The former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Dr Kizza Besigye has said the first son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba should have been apprehended and jailed because of his tweets.

Besigye’s remarks follow the recent Kainerugaba’s comments on national politics using his personal twitter handle.

Muhoozi, a serving military officer and commander of Special Forces Command, first accused Bobi Wine of wearing red attire, saying he was trying to be a soldier with absolutely no training.

His tweets sparked angry responses on social media, with some people accusing him of promoting tribalism and being a partisan army officer.

He however later retreated and deleted the tweets but the screen shots of his comments had been taken and were shared all over the internet, triggering further debate on tribalism.

Appearing on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze Show on Monday morning, Besigye said by now, Muhoozi should have been arrested because of those tweets.

“The tweets that Mr Museveni’s son have been pushing out as senior military officer are treasonous. Those tweets should put him in prison because they are public news while holding an office of that kind of responsibility,”said Besigye.

“All tweets about who can access power and who can not access are treasonous but nothing of course can happen to him because all those tweets are in support of the regime,”he added.

Besigye claimed that Muhoozi was smuggled into the UPDF, through illegal processes.

“He has been promoted illegally because promotion is a matter of law.Terms and conditions for officers of UPDF are written and they emanate from UPDF act,”he said.

He said people must be prepared to say enough is enough adding that the current struggle is for the people of Uganda.