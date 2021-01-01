Musician Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool has released the list of artistes who managed to make it on the top in year 2020.

Every end of the year Bebe Cool always release what he termed as”Bebe Cool List”comprising musicians he feels made it on the top in that year.

In the year 2020,some of the artiste that made it on the top, according to Bebe Cool include:

Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso

Bebe Cool said Pallaso appears on his list this time as a liked and loved fella, unlike previously when his character and music were unlikable.

According to Bebe Cool, Pallaso had a tough entry in the music Industry due to the existence of his two elder brothers, Jose Chameleone and Weasel.

“This young man has proved he is tough in the last five years and has finally earned my respect with “MALAMU” and I’m now sure his star will continue to rise,”he said.

Eric Opoka alias Eezzy

Bebe Cool said Eezzy is a Ugandan talent who hit a jackpot rather unexpectedly with his “Tumbiza sound” song.

Taddeo Mayega alias Zex Bilangilangi,

He said Zex has undoubtedly been the dancehall king of 2020 with his song Ratata

Sheeba Karungi alias Queen Sheebah

Sheebah with her “Nakyuka and Kyolina manya remix,Bebe said she proves to be the best female artist in Uganda.

Ssebunya Alpa alias Mudra

He said the singer’s song Muyaayu is in the top as one of the very best in 2020 adding that his is a special talent.

Carol Namulindwa alias Karole Kasita

Kasita who is a former member of the music duo Cash O2, bounced back to his list with her club banger “Balance”

B2C aka The Kampala Boyz

Bebe Cool said this time these boys have proved critics wrong with “Mundaawo”song as one of the best songs during the lockdown.

Nakanwangi Winfred alias Winnie Nwagi

According to Bebe Cool,as usual, Nwagi makes it to his list, with “Jangu” and “Kwatta Essimu”.

He added that Nwagi has proved that single mothers can hustle their way to the top in their respective careers and that they deserve respect.

Other artistes that made it on the list are;Vinka, Daddy Andre, Crysto Panda, Spice Diana, Eddy Kenzo, Jose Chameleone, Azawi among others