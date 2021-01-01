The Minister of State for Tourism, Godfrey Ssuubi Kiwanda, has commended the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces for the critical role it has played in ensuring peace and stability within Uganda and the Great Lakes Region.

Speaking at the launch of activities to mark the 40th anniversary Tarehe Sita in Lwengo district, Kiwanda thanked the UPDF for choosing the district as one of the areas where the anniversary will be commemorated noting that Lwengo is a memorable place in the history of the UPDF as it acted as a command centre for the liberation struggle that started on 6th February 1981.

In his remarks, he also thanked the people of Lwengo for their unwavering support that they offered to both the combatants and non combatant fighters during the liberation struggle.

He noted that the success of the war was due to the unconditional support they offered.

In her remarks, Brig Gen Rebecca Mpagi, the director of Personnel and Administration in the Air Force, said that the Tarehe Sita celebrations provide an opportunity to give back to the community as a way of thanking them for their endless support towards the NRA and UPDF.

The director of Political Education from the Chieftaincy of Mubende Rehabilitation Centre, Lt Col Birungi Kizza said that the UPDF will be carrying out activities that will include the construction of a male patients ward at Lwengo Health Centre IV.