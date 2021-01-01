Former third Deputy Prime Minister Paul Orono Etyang has passed on at the age of 82.

Etyang died at the Kampala International Hospital where he has rushed a few days ago after falling sick.

Former Tororo Municipality Member of Parliament, Sanjay Tanna confirmed the death and described the deceased as a uniting factor in Tororo.

“Tororo has lost an icon and a uniting factor whereas the country has lost a statesman given his service to all regimes,”Tanna said.

Born in 1938 in Tororo, Etyang joined the provincial administration as a district officer in 1962 and was later transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1964 and become the second secretary to the Uganda embassy in Moscow from 1965 to 1967.

He went as a member of the Uganda Mission to the United Nations for a year before being appointed First Secretary.

His most significant appointment was when he became High Commissioner to Britain for the government of Milton Obote from June 1969 until 1971 when he was withdrawn to the Foreign Ministry in Kampala.

He became Permanent Secretary and was automatically appointed acting minister when his chief Wanume Kibedi was sent on sick leave, to resign on April 28, 1973.

Etyang was the father to flight captain Mike Etyang who recently flew Uganda’s first Airbus A330- 800neo as it landed at Entebbe from Paris, France last month.