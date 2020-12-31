Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has officiated at the launch of the 40th Tarehe Sita anniversary army week activities in Greater Masaka sub-region at the Liberation Square in Masaka city.

Speaking at the function, Ssekandi commended President Museveni for providing ideological clarity and leadership to UPDF which has made it more professional than past armies.

He noted that the regional activities that include medical outreach programs, construction and renovation of infrastructure in selected areas, environmental protection and fumigation symbolize the historical relationship between UPDF and the people which is critical for peace and stability so that prosperity can happen.

The Vice President reminded people to jealously guard the hard-earned peace in the country for infrastructural transformation to prosper.

He added that people paid a price for the current peace and patriotism exhibited.

“Government is committed to maintaining the existing peace participate in Tarehe Sita activities as we celebrate the peace the gallant sons and daughters of UPDF has created,” Ssekandi said.

He urged the people to continue adhering to Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the same function, the Deputy Chief of Operation Wealth Creation Lt Gen Charles Angina who represented the Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi noted that Tarehe Sita activities exist to cement the relationship between the army and the people.

He commended residents for living in solidarity with UPDF which has facilitated production and prosperity.

“UPDF is in a war without guns and bullets to liberate people from poverty,” Angina said.

The Chief of Civil-Military Cooperation in the UPDF, Brig Emmanuel Rwashande lauded residents for maintaining a strong relationship with the army, noting that this ideological and strategic relationship is ideal for transformation.

The regional launch was also attended by the UPDF Reserve Forces Commander Lt Gen Charles Awany Otema, the Commander UPDF Air Force Lt Gen Charles Lutaya, the Commandant Masaka Armored Brigade, Brig Deus Sande, political and religious leaders of greater Masaka among others